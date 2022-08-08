Travis Barker Ziplines While on Vacation With Kourtney in Stunning Instagram Video

Instagram

"Used to be afraid of heights"

Travis Barker is taking his romance with wife Kourtney Kardashian to new heights.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of himself ziplining through a forest while on vacation. He noted his newfound bravery and captioned his post, "used to be afraid of heights."

The short clip featured Travis zipping through a lush green canopy backwards, in a post to his Instagram Story, he also shared a POV video of himself walking along a slim rope bridge hundreds of feet up in the air with trees below him.

Last year, the Blink 182 drummer said his then-girlfriend Kardashian had been the one to help him overcome his fear.

Heights aren't the only obstacle that Kourtney has helped Travis conquer, in August 2021, the drummer went aboard a private jet and flew to Cabo with the Poosh mogul for the first time in 13 years.

Barker hadn't flown since surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008 that killed four passengers, including Travis' security guard and his assistant. He was left critically injured with third degree burns covering 65% of his body and spent four months in burn centers. He said the tragedy took such a toll on his mental health at the time, he contemplated ending his life, per CNN.