Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Pays Tribute to Her 'Angel' Mother

"It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend."

Olivia Newton-John's only child, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, has released her first statement since her mother's death.

The 36-year-old child of the "Grease" actress and first husband Matt Lattanzi shared a sweet tribute to her late mom on Tuesday, just one day after Newton-John died at the age of 73.

"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," she wrote alongside a clip from their music video for the 2021 duet "Window In the Wall."

"You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed," she added. "I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

On Monday, Lattanzi simply shared a collection of photos of her and her mother from her childhood, as well as some more recent images of the two.

Among the many who commented on the post was John Travolta's daughter Ella, who wrote, "We love you all❤️."

Added Leeza Gibbons: "Chloe, these pictures are so lovely showcasing the special bond you two have always had. Of all the accomplishments in her life, giving birth to YOU was the greatest of all. So much love to you as you grieve this huge loss."

Sara Foster also wrote, "Chloe , I’m so sorry . Your sweet mama will be missed by so many. 😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Olivia's husband John Easterling released a statement Monday confirming her death -- saying she "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," he added. No cause of death was officially revealed, but a source told TMZ, that "After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," his statement continued. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."