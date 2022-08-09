Rosie O'Donnell Feels Bad for Previously Making Fun of Anne Heche Following Horrific Car Accident

Getty

O'Donnell had cracked jokes after a 2001 interview where Heche claimed she created a "fantasy world" and another personality after being sexually molested by her father.

Rosie O'Donnell can't stop thinking about the horrific car accident Anne Heche was in that has left her hospitalized and in a coma. Taking to TikTok on Sunday, O'Donnell shared that she's been feeling bad for making fun of Heche in the past.

"I can’t stop thinking about this Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is, and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens," O'Donnell said in the video."

In an interview with Barbara Walters on "20/20" back in 2001, Heche said that she had created an alternate identity for herself named Celestia and a "fantasy world" as a result of being sexually molested by her father when she was younger.

"I believed I was from that world. I believed I was from another planet," Heche told Walters at the time. "I think I was insane."

A year later, O'Donnell weighed in on the interview, telling a crowd while performing standup at an ovarian cancer research benefit, "What the hell kind of train wreck was that?"

She went on to tease Heche over her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. "She couldn’t just say, ‘I was a lesbian for two years, it didn’t work out for me?’" O'Donnell quipped. Heche has reportedly only dated men other than DeGeneres.

In her latest TikTok, O'Donnell also leaned into unsubstantiated rumors that Heche was intoxicated while driving before the accident. "If we have an honest discussion about drunk driving, we find out just how prevalent it is and that’s terrifying, isn’t it?" she mused.

"I think it’s a miracle that she didn’t kill anyone," O'Donnell continued. "And I hope she survives." She went on to urge any of her fans struggling with alcoholism to seek help "before it's too late."

According to TMZ, authorities are also under the impression that Heche was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. They were reportedly able to get a warrant for a blood sample in order to find out.

Heche fell unconscious shortly after the accident and has reportedly been in a coma since. A rep for the star told Deadline on August 8, "At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition she has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

On Friday, August 5, Heche was driving at a high speed when she "struck a house, burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," per the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash set part of the structure on fire.

