Bethenny Frankel Gives VERY FRANK Review of Kim Kardashian's Skincare Line on TikTok

"You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don't have a private plane, how are you traveling with this? It's just not practical."

Bethenny Frankel is sharing her brutally honest thoughts about Kim Kardashian's skincare line, Skkn by Kim.

On Tuesday, the "Real Housewives of New York" alum shared a TikTok video in which she reviewed two Sknn products: the eye cream and exfoliator. In the two-minute video, Bethenny, 51, laid on her criticism, calling out the "extremely impractical" packaging, the quality of the products and the hefty price tag.

The reality star first critiqued the packaging of the products -- and it's safe to say she wasn't a fan.

Bethenny described the packaging of sphere-shaped eye cream, which costs $75, as "bulbous."

"I don't understand it, because it doesn't stack," she explained. "I don't have a circular house or medicine cabinet. It doesn't even have a flat bottom, so it's effectively like an egg. ... that's impractical at best."

The former Bravo star then moved on to give her opinion on the packaging of the $55 exfoliator, particularly its size.

"This is crazy. It's gigantic!" Bethenny said, adding, "How are you going to travel with this? You have to be a billionaire to use this product, because if you don't have a private plane, how are you traveling with this? It's just not practical."

The businesswoman -- who said that she's a "very practical and organized person" -- noted that she's "shocked" by the packaging as the Kardashians have been known for having a keen sense of organization. "Don't the Kardashians organize their jelly beans by color?" she joked.

Bethenny also compared the sound of opening and closing the product to that of solving a Rubik's cube.

She then went on to sample the products themselves. While the TV personality appeared to like the exfoliator formula, she said, "Is it worth the money they're charging? Unlikely."

As for the eye cream, Bethenny described the product as "luxurious," noting that it has a "melted butter consistency." However, she believed the eye cream would be "richer" given the price tag.

"I would feel like for this price tag it would be like Chantecaille, Sisley rich," she said, adding, "It's not Kardashian rich. It's richer than I am, maybe, but it's not Kardashian rich."

Ultimately, Bethenny said Skkn is "definitely good skincare," however, she again stressed that it's "extremely impractical in its packaging" and "overpriced."

"It's a good quality product that's likely somewhat overpriced but most beauty is overpriced," she concluded.

The Skinny Girl founder captioned the video, "And the most impractical packaging award goes to…"

Meanwhile, Bethenny -- who regularly reviews beauty products on TikTok -- also conversed with some fans in the comments section of her Skkn review.

"I wondered about the quality....thx for the review! 🥰," a user noted, to which Bethenny replied, "Decent but not worth the price."

"& you also need to remortgage your house in order to get the ENTIRE line @Bethenny Frankel😂😂," another joked, seemingly referencing the expensive price tag of the entire nine-product Skkn collection, which costs $575. Per the website, it was marked down from $673.