Doctor Arrested for Poisoning Husband with Drain Cleaner -- Recorded Images of Alleged Crime Released

Irvine Police Department

The husband recorded his wife allegedly poisoning his lemonade

A dermatologist in Irvine, California has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband of a ten years.

Last week, the victim reported to authorities he suspected his spouse, 45-year-old Yue Yu, had been poisoning him over the course of a month. He submitted video evidence to support his accusation, which showed Yue allegedly pouring drain cleaner into a hot lemonade drink.

The victim purportedly made the recording after feeling ill.

Police served a search warrant, per a press release, at the home Yue shares with her husband; she was later arrested and booked at Orange County Jail.

"The victim sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," Irvine police said.

Yue was released on Friday and according to KTLA 5 a domestic violence restraining order has subsequently been filed against her.