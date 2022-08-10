Kylie Jenner Celebrates 25th Birthday, Family & Friends Share Heartfelt Tributes

TikTok / Instagram

Kylie shared a TikTok video featuring Stassie, Kim, Kendall, and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi from her getaway birthday party

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 25th birthday -- and her friends and family are honoring the reality star on her special day.

On Wednesday, Kylie shared a TikTok video of herself enjoying her birthday morning while on vacation. "its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋," "The Kardashians" star captioned the clip.

In the fun video, Kylie, now 25, can first be seen showing off her curves in a pink bodycon dress in the mirror as she holds an iced coffee. The TikTok then featured clips of Kylie having breakfast with a group of loved ones, including sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer, her assistant Maguire and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who flashed an adorable smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, Kylie's family members and close pals took to social media to share heartfelt birthday tributes.

Kim, 41, posted a series of photos of herself and Kylie, which appear to be from their vacation, and gushed over her youngest sister, whom she called "so special" and "generous."

"Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol)," the SKIMS founder began in the post's caption, referencing family friend LaLa Anthony. "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is. You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.

Happy birthday @kyliejenner. I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"

As for Kendall, 26, she shared and reposted several throwback shots of herself and Kylie as kids, including an adorable photo of the two rocking pink-and-silver sparkly cheerleader costumes.

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, shared not one, but two posts in honor of her youngest daughter's birthday, posting a handful of sweet photos of Kylie as a child.

"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner !!!! You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!" the momager captioned the first post. "I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always."

"You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you!" she added. "I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO 🎂❤️"

Kylie commented on the post, writing, "i love you mommy 💕." Kris also shared "more pics to celebrate" Kylie's birthday in a second post, again calling the young star her "angel girl."

Among the others who sent Kylie well wishes on her birthday included pals LaLa Anthony and Yris Palmer.

Lala shared a post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday @kyliejenner. Wishing you an amazing day and year filled with love & blessings."

Meanwhile, Yris posted a video to Instagram that featured a series of fun clips of herself and Kylie.

"Happy birthdayyyy KJ 🥳 a gem in this world! Love you so much 🤍," she captioned the video, below. "blessed to call you one of my best friends and to watch our kids grow up together is so special 🥲."

Kylie commented on Yris' sweet tribute, writing, "i love you always !!!!!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, the mom of two also posted on her Instagram profile to mark her big day. Kylie shared a carousel of photos from her first birthday party.

"august 10th 1998 🦋 my 1st birthday party 🥹🤍," she wrote in the post's caption.