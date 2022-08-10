Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on 'Unhealthy' Relationship with TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic

Jem Mitchell/Allure

"When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless."

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about her past relationship with TikTok star Hunter "Echo" Ecimovic.

In an interview with Allure for their September 2022 cover story the 18-year-old actress took a look back on being involved in what she described as an "unhealthy situation" with Ecimovic, whom she ultimately parted ways with in January 2021.

"I felt very vulnerable," Brown recalled, adding that "no one" on the set of "Stranger Things 4" was aware of what she was dealing with. "So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

As reported by TMZ in July 2021, Ecimovic made claims about his relationship with Brown during an Instagram Live. Brown's reps later called out Ecimovic, slamming his remarks as "dishonest." He later apologized.

Meanwhile, as Allure noted, at that time, Brown had already sparked up a romance with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, with whom she was first linked in June 2021.

During her interview with the magazine, the "Stranger Things" star went on to reflect on her "unhealthy situation" with Ecimovic and the controversy, while also sharing how it felt to walk away.

"It was a year of healing. When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless," said Brown, who called Ecimovic a "blip."

"Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering," she added. "It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f---ing long."