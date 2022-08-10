Mindy Kaling On How She Feels About B.J. Novak Paternity Rumors

Getty

Mindy Kaling remains unbothered by rumors her two children are fathered by her ex-boyfriend B.J. Novak.

During an interview with Marie Clarie, the 43-year-old "The Office" alum addressed speculation on her children's paternity.

"It doesn't bother me," she revealed. "He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the speculation hasn't] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ."

Kaling added, "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it."

The "Never Have I Ever" creator welcomed her daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 1, back in 2017 and 2020 respectively. Kaling and Novak dated on-and-off from 2004 to 2007, and the mother of two has no plans on revealing any details about her children’s conception until they are old enough to ask for themselves.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," she explained.

"I'm the only parent my kids have," Kaling continued. "I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there [are] less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

One thing the actress has yet to tackle is the subject of her fame, "My hope is that [Katherine] will be 12 or 13 and kids will be talking about ['The Office'] at school, and then she’ll want to watch it and I can show it to her," she said.

"This is reminding me that I should probably have some kind of a conversation memorized to talk to her about [it]," she also joked that she's been "getting by" so far without making any momentous parenting decisions.

Later in the interview, Kaling offered a piece of advice for young women saying that freezing their eggs could be an investment for the future and allow women the autonomy of having children whenever they choose.

"I wish every 19-year-old girl would come home from college and that the gift — instead of buying them jewelry or a vacation or whatever — is that their parents would take them to freeze their eggs," she said. "They could do that once and have all these eggs for them, for their futures."