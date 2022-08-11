Angelina Jolie Drops Daughter Zahara Off at Spelman College: 'I'm Gonna Start Crying'

Instagram

"I'm holding it together."

Angelina Jolie is beginning to process the emotions of sending her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, off to Spelman College.

As shown in an Instagram video shared by the college's vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, on Wednesday, the actress shared her thoughts as she moved her 17-year-old daughter into the university, which is a historically Black college for women in Atlanta, Georgia.

When asked how she was feeling, Jolie, 47, said, "I'm gonna start crying. ... I have not started crying yet."

Spelman College president, Dr. Helene Gayle, who was standing alongside Jolie in the video, explained to the Oscar winner that she'll have "plenty of time" to get emotional during other events, joking that the ceremonies are meant to "purposefully induce" tears and "bring it all out."

"I heard tomorrow night's the big deal," Jolie replied, adding, "I'm holding it together still."

Hollman then asked the "Maleficent" star, "How does it feel to be a Spelman mom?" In reply, Jolie sweetly said, "I'm so excited. I'm so excited."

In addition to the clip, Hollman also included two photos in his post, including a shot of Jolie and Gayle, as well as a selfie that featured himself, Jolie and Zahara in what is seemingly the latter's dorm room.

"Welcome to campus..Zahara, c'2026!!" he wrote in the post's caption.

Earlier this month, Jolie -- who shares the teen with ex-husband Brad Pitt -- proudly revealed on Instagram that Zahara would be attending Spelman College.

Alongside a photo of her daughter with her Spelman peers, the "Eternals" star wrote, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!"

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," she added. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Along with Zahara, Jolie also shares Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Pitt, who reacted to Zahara's college plans at the premiere of "Bullet Train" earlier this month.

"I'm so proud of her," he told Vanity Fair. "She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud."

"Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast," he said of his children. "It brings a tear to the eye."