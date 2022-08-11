Anne Heche 'Not Expected to Survive,' Has Been in Coma Since Fiery Car Crash

Getty

Heche has been in a coma since she was involved in a fiery car crash on Friday, August 5.

After spending nearly a week in a coma, Anne Heche is not expected to survive, per TMZ. She's been unconscious since shortly after a fiery car crash on Friday, August 5.

On Thursday night, "family and friends of Anne Heche" released a statement detailing the heartbreaking prognosis. "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," read the statement.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continues. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work --especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love," concluded the family and friend's statement. "She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

TMZ was first with the story, revealing that Heche was driving at a high speed when she "struck a house, burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," per the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash set part of the structure on fire.