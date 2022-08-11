Jersey Shore Mid-Season Trailer Teases Explosive Fights, Wild Partying & Snooki Peeing Herself (Exclusive Clip)

YouTube / Jersey Shore

"I'm not f---ing done!" JWoww screams at Angelina in the teaser, "Stop f---ing interrupting me!"

Season 5 of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" has definitely had its fair share of drama, but it looks like things are just heating up.

The 1-minute clip shows going completely wild in San Diego, partying and dancing in the club and getting into shenanigans, with the trailer featuring a hilarious moment in which Snooki "peed on myself" during some sort of tour. The cast also tests their rap battle skills with the "Wild 'n Out" crew -- and Angelina drops some serious bars while facing off against Vinny.

And, to no surprise, the video also teases some major drama, including what appears to be an intense screaming match between Angelina and JWoww, as well as a heated moment in which the former throws a drink at someone.

"Are you f---ing kidding me?!" Pauly D exclaims after Angelina tosses the drink.

"I'm not f---ing done!" JWoww yells at Angelina during their argument. "Stop f---ing interrupting me! Stop f---ing interrupting!"

The teaser ends with Deena throwing in a hilarious comment, saying, "I think we should just all get off social media."

Watch the mid-season trailer, below!