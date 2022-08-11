Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Sought Therapy After Excessive Online Bullying

Jem Mitchell/Allure

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet"

Millie Bobby Brown is getting candid about the dark side to meteoric fame.

In an interview with Allure, the "Stranger Things" star spoke about her slingshot to fame since her first appearance as Eleven in the Duffer Brothers' hit Netflix series. Although she's come to grips with security measures and lack of privacy, one thing she's still learning to grapple with is social media and constant bullying she's faced on the platforms.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Allure noted that the young star has also sought therapy to deal with the bullying and has deleted her profiles off popular social media sites.

The "Enola Holmes" actress now exclusively speaks to her fans through diary-like blog entries on her Florence by Mills website, which is also home to her line of skincare products that feature the power of fruits and botanicals.

These blog posts have become Millie's preferred form of communication, because "Nobody can comment." Although the actress has found another outlet to speak to her fans, Millie often wonders why she's been such a subject of criticism.

"It's really hard to be hated on when you don't know who you are yet," she admitted. "So it's like, 'What do they hate about me? Cause I don't know who I am.' It's almost like, 'Okay, I'm going to try being this today.' [And then they say], 'Oh, no, I hate that.' 'Okay. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.' 'Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.' Then you just start shutting down because you're like, 'Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?'"