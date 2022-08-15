Denise Dowse Dead at 64, Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Getty

"We all loved you so much… Forever Mrs. T"

The "Beverly Hills 90210'' cast is saying goodbye to Mrs. Teasley.

After news broke of Denise Dowse's death at the age of 64, Ian Ziering and other former castmates took to social media to pay tribute.

"Throughout all my years working on Beverly Hills 90210, my scenes with Denise will always be remembered with the utmost in respect for her talent, and fondness for the loving soul she was," he captioned a photo of his former on-screen high school vice principal. "Some of my heartiest off camera laughs were between she and I hammering out the discipline her Mrs. Teasley would dish out to my Steve Sanders."

He concluded his message by sending his condolences to Dowse's friends and family, and playfully referenced the unforgettable storyline between their characters. "God bless you Denise, pay forward that Legacy Key," Ziering added.

Several other 90210 co-stars reacted to the news of Dowse's death, with Brian Austin Green commenting a pair of hearts under Ziering's post and Tori Spelling posting her own tribute on her Instagram Story.

"This gorgeous inside and out human left us too soon," Spelling wrote alongside a photo of Denise. "We all loved you so much… Forever Mrs. T[easley]."

"You will always be in our hearts, Mrs. T," Jennie Garth also posted to her Story.

The "Insecure" star lost her fight with viral meningitis Saturday and died at the age of 64. She had been in a coma for a week.

On August 13, her sister Tracey Dowse confirmed the news on Instagram.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," the post read. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member."