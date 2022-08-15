Tristan Thompson Shares Son Prince's Basketball 'Training Day': 'Starting Them Early'

Instagram

He recently became a father of four after welcoming another child with Khloe via surrogate

Tristan Thompson is passing on his basketball knowledge to 5-year-old son Prince.

The athlete took to Instagram on August 13 to showcase his son’'s basketball skills during what Thompson called a "training day" while sharing a photo of the budding athlete holding a ball.

Prince, whom the 31-year-old shares with his ex Jordan Craig, was featured wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey with his father’s name. He could be seen dribbling a ball and swapping it for another with a trainer. Tristan proudly supported his son exclaiming, "Keep it up!" and "Yes, sir!"

"Starting them early," Thompson captioned the video on his Story.

The 5-year-old's basketball "training day" comes a little more than a week after a rep for Khloe Kardashian confirmed that Thompson and the reality star had welcomed a second child via surrogate. In addition to their newborn boy, Khloe and Tristan share 4-year-old daughter True.

Thompson also fathered 8-month-old Theo Thompson with Maralee Nichols. The paternity scandal -- and Tristan cheating on Khloe...again -- were documented on the Season 1 finale of "The Kardashians." (News of Nichols' pregnancy broke in December 2021.)

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a rep for Khloe told E! News. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

"Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," a source said to E! News. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."