Baywatch Star Donna D'Errico Knows Joining OnlyFans May Upset Some People: 'I Don't Care'

D'Errico calls out what she sees as the hypocrisy of people praising celebrity nudes on Instagram and Twitter as body positive, but if it's OnlyFans, "she's gross and hard up."

OnlyFans can add one more "Baywatch" alum to its ranks as Donna D'Errico has decided to follow Carmen Electra's lead by setting up her own page -- and she doesn't care what anyone thinks.

The actress explained with a post on Instagram that appeared to have two motives. First, obviously, she wanted to promote the fact that she is setting up shop on the platform that's become known for unfiltered -- and sometimes NSFW -- content from celebs and non-celebs alike.

Second, she decided to preemptively strike against all those who would criticize her, defending her decision to join the platform, which she described as similar to other platforms except there is "no censorship, and no bullying/haters."

Before even teasing what kind of content she was going to feature, D'Errico called out what she sees as the hypocrisy of responses to what's basically the same content, depending on where it's shared.

"All these celebs posting nude and topless pics of themselves here on IG and Twitter all the time covering their important bits with their hands. Boom, thousands of likes & comments talking about body positivity and confidence and empowerment and you go girl! Hot!" she wrote.

"But take that same photo of that same celeb and put it on OF where she can control who sees it and now she’s gross and hard up. People kill me."

She went on to say that there is a perception that the only thing happening on OnlyFans is "raunchy stuff," thus, "if anyone from decent society dared to start an account there, they could pretty much kiss their reputation and maybe even their job goodbye."

Her post was accompanied by a slideshow of the exact types of pictures she's talking about. In one, she's in a swimsuit and in the other she's topless, covering herself with her hands. It's also the kind of content the 54-year-old beauty has been known for almost since she joined Instagram. So what will change on OnlyFans?

Truthfully, it looks like nothing much. After defending the freedoms that the platform allows content creators, D'Errico then made it clear that while she could go fully nude, she has no intention of doing so.

"What you will see: Bikini and lingerie modeling pics, outtakes from magazine editorials, me doing funny things in bikinis because I have such an incredible sense of humor yet am also so humble, new and vintage bts photos & videos, and whatever else I decide I want to post," she wrote.

"What you will not see: My hoo-ha," she wrote, adding perhaps even more importantly, "What I don’t want to see: Your manhood."

She also clarified that she will be running her account herself and that she'll see if she has fun with it. "If it gets to be too much to handle on my own, I'll just shut it down."

She then ended her note with a cheeky, "Form an orderly queue, gents ❤️." You can check out her full message, and the accompanying images, below.