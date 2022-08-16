See Catherine Zeta Jones and Luis Guzman as Morticia and Gomez Addams for New Netflix Series

Getty

The two are seen in new images from Wednesday, alongside Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday and Pugsley.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman are looking creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky in the first pictures of them in costume for Netflix's upcoming series "Wednesday."

Zeta-Jones, 52, rocks the character's signature long black hair and skin-tight dress, while Guzman, 65, is seen wearing Gomez's pinstripe suit. The two are pictured alongside their on-camera kids, Wednesday and Pugsly Addams, played by Jenna Ortega and Isaac Ordonez, respectively.

Noticeably MIA from the group photo is Uncle Fester, whose casting is being kept under wraps for now.

Tim Burton is behind the upcoming 8-episode series, which the streamer has described as a "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" focusing on Wednesday's formative years at Nevermore Academy, as she attempts to "master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s films, will also appear in the show, as well as "Game of Thrones" alum Gwendoline Christie.

Burton reportedly wanted the Addams parents to look like the original Charles Addams cartoons, in which "Gomez shorter than Morticia, versus the kind of suave Raul Julia version in the movies,” showrunner Alfred Gough told Vanity Fair.

Added showrunner Miles Millar: "It's its own thing. It's not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show. That was very important to us and very important to Tim."

The two creators teased the love-hate relationship between the two kids, as well as a focus on the relationship between the mother-daughter duo. "How do you step out of the shadow of a mother as glamorous as Morticia?" asks Gough.