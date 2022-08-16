Florence Pugh Confirms Zach Braff Split

Getty

"I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have officially gone their separate ways.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the "Don't Worry Darling" star opened up about her breakup with Braff earlier this year. The two began dating in 2019.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh confessed. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The "Midsommar" actress also commented on the public's voyeuristic interest in the personal lives of celebrities and influential figures. Pugh found the close scrutiny over the 21 year age gap -- she is 26 and Braff is 47 -- between her and her ex "cruel and invasive."

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she firmly stated.

Pugh continued, "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

Last year the actress opened up about the criticism she received online after she took to Instagram to wish Braff a happy 46th birthday while speaking to The Sunday Times.