Woman Arrested for Murder After Inmate Dies Following Visitation Kiss

A woman who shared a kiss with a Tennessee inmate has now been charged with his murder after the man died following her visit.

Rachal Dollard (left) was taken into custody by Dickson County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend and faces second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility charges following the death of inmate Joshua Brown (right) earlier this year.

Per the Tennessee Department of Correction, Dollard was "observed passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown as the two exchanged a kiss during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex" back in February.

During the lip-lock, they allegedly exchanged a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of meth, which Brown swallowed. According to authorities, he "died later at a local hospital" from an overdose.

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence for drug charges at the time of his death.

"This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow," David Imhof, Director of TDOC's Office of Investigations and Conduct, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities," he added.