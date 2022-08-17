Kate Hudson Shares Video of Her Sons Ryder and Bingham's Rock n' Roll Jam Session

Instagram / Getty

The brothers had one final jam session before Ryder headed off to college.

Kate Hudson is one proud mama!

In a heartwarming video posted to Instagram, the actress showed off the musical prowess of her two budding rockstars. Her sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, had one final jam session where they played their rendition of "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)" by the Deftones before Ryder headed off to college.

"My boys," she captioned the clip. "What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time. @mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We're gonna miss you big time. #offtocollege #guessthesong."

Ryder shredded notes on the guitar while Bingham accompanied his older brother on the drums; the rock n' roll duo made it clear they inherited some serious musical chops from their fathers. Ryder is from Kate's first marriage to Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes and Kate shares Bingham with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy from Muse.

Back in June, Hudson and Robinson came together to mark the occasion of Ryder's high school graduation. The former couple posed for a photo with their son as they celebrated the 18-year-old's milestone at his Los Angeles high school.

The "Almost Famous" actress took to Instagram to dedicate a touching tribute to her son where she called him the "most incredible young man."

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable," she captioned the post. "And then here we are! @mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man."

"Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you!" she concluded. "AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly!"