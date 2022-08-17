Owen Wilson Says He's Been 'Scolded' By Marvel 'Multiple Times' For Sharing Loki Spoilers

Disney / Getty

"I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

While "Loki" star Owen Wilson may not be on Tom Holland or Mark Ruffalo's level when it comes to revealing MCU spoilers, he says he's received a few slaps on the wrist from the studio for leaking details.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor -- who was promoting his new Paramount+ film "Secret Headquarters" -- revealed he's been "scolded" by Marvel several times for sharing secrets.

"Yeah, we're doing 'Loki.' Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great," said Wilson, who stars as Mobius in the Disney+ series. "Doing 'Loki,' and we're filming that now in London."

And when ComicBook.com host Brandon Davis brought up how fans want to see his character on a jet ski, the "Wedding Crashers" star started to respond, before he then stopped himself, seemingly realizing that he shouldn't say anything more.

"Well, I do think that... you know, we'll see what happens with this one," he said. "I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they're so kind of uptight."

"Secret Headquarters" co-director Ariel Schulman, who was sitting next to Wilson, asked him if he's been "scolded" by Marvel, which, of course, attempts to keep secrets and spoilers under wraps as much as possible.

"Yes," Wilson replied. "Yeah, multiple times.

While it's unclear all of the specific details he's accidentally let slip in the past, he previously revealed that he got in trouble with Marvel for sharing information about Mobius' facial hair.

In an interview with Esquire last year, Wilson addressed whether or not he's had any that he's had "close calls with Marvel's super secret, no leaks policy."

"Well, I'll tell you. It's serious. It's no joke," he said, adding, "Even I let it slip that I’m wearing a mustache [as] Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying 'Strike One.' And I don't know who that was from."