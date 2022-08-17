Pregnant Gina Rodriguez Shares Her Husband Joe LoCicero is Training to Be Her Doula

Getty

"I'm hoping that he'll just go on in there and pull our baby out."

Gina Rodriguez' husband is prepping for her delivery in the sweetest way.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Jane the Virgin" alum revealed that her husband Joe LoCicero is educating himself in the intricacies of childbirth in a big way.

"I'm taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor," Rodriguez added that the couple have also been watching live-birth videos to prepare themselves for the realities of labor. "My husband is training to be my doula. He's really next level."

"He's a martial artist and so it's basically, you know, he's cornering the fight of my life," the 38-year-old joked. "I wouldn't call it a fight -- I would say, it's like ... me climbing my Mount Everest and he's gonna corner me for it."

Taking on the role of her doula, LoCicero will be very hands-on during the birth, "He's magical," she gushed. "He's definitely the better half, so I'm hoping that he'll just go on in there and pull our baby out."

In July, the "Someone Great" star celebrated her 38th birthday with a surprise pregnancy announcement on Instagram. Rodriguez shared a video that featured a montage of throwback photos and videos as well as a clip of the couple holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"This birthday hits different," Gina wrote in her caption.

Friends of the newly-minted parents-to-be congratulated the couple in the comments with Roridguez’s "Someone Great" co-star writing, "Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE."

Jamie Camil who played the actress’ on-screen father commented, "My heart is bursting for you two," and four-time Oscar Award winner Viola Davis wrote, "Congratulations."