Brandi Glanville 'Not Sorry' After Son's Ex Leaks 'Wildly Inappropriate' DMs Reality Star Allegedly Sent After Split

Brandi Glanville will do anything for her sons ... including, apparently, diving into their exes' DMs.

This week, a Bravo fan page on Instagram shared a TikTok video from an 18-year-old who posted messages she allegedly got from Glanville after breaking up with one of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's sons. Brandi shares boys Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

The teen doesn't mention Brandi by name anywhere in her post, but captioned it, "All because I dated the son of a Real House Wife of Beverly Hills." The video was set to Sabrina Carpenter's "because i liked a boy," a song many assumed was about the backlash Carpenter got for dating Olivia Rodrigo's ex Joshua Bassett.

It was Glanville who seemed to confirm the legitimacy of the post by sub-tweeting about it on Wednesday -- plus, the teen didn't do the best job blocking out Brandi's name or profile icon in her screen grabs.

In the exchange, Glanville allegedly wrote, "Stop f---ing with [redacted]!!! I'm not f---ing joking leave him alone and let him heal and stay in your own f---ing room. You don't get to have your f---ing cake and eat it too you think you're crazy??? you don't wanna f--- with my crazy."

In a lengthy response, the girl replied, "Hi [redacted] I'm not sure what [redacted's] been telling you but I have not been f---ing with him at all by any standards or means. I told [redacted] I wanted to completely remove myself from his life for a while so he can heal, and he begged me to not do that. I have also asked him many times if I am aloud [sic] in his room and every time he has said yes."

"He also told me he wants me around as a friend so all I'm doing is what he is telling me is best for him. I'm not sure what [redacted] is telling you but I wouldn't do anything to f--- with [redacted]. I'm not a bad person. People break up and that is just something he has to deal with, I've had to deal with it too and it hasn't been easy for me either," she continued. "But me breaking up with [redacted] does not make me a bad nor malicious person. I'm not crazy, I'm a very sane person actually so please don't call me something I'm not. However, you dming your son's 18 year old ex girlfriend, and threatening her, is. It is also wildly inappropriate, people do not reach out to me like this again."

The teen also shared what appears to be a screen shot of her texts with Brandi's son, as proof he allegedly said it was okay for her to keep hanging out with him as a friend following their breakup.

The next day, Glanville supposedly messaged the teen again, apologizing for her previous rant.

"I am so sorry I was so emotional yesterday and then I shouldn't of been smoking and drinking at the same time," she wrote, "and I just hated seeing [redacted] so sad I don't even know what I wrote and I'm not gonna look I don't know how to look anyway I'm so sorry please forgive me."

That's all that was shared in the TikTok shared, though her screen shots showed she had since blocked Brandi's account. It also appears the girl later removed the TikTok in question from her page.

After the story started getting some pickup on Wednesday, Brandi took to Twitter to react -- and, just like the 18-year-old, didn't name names.

"NOT SORRY!!! Mama Bear to the end," she tweeted. "that is all I'm going to say on the subject happy Wednesday."