Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She Cried After Hearing Tamra Judge Was Invited Back to RHOC

"I have FOMO."

During an appearance on E!'s "Daily Pop" this week, the Bravo star shared her thoughts about her pal returning to "RHOC" for Season 17.

"Of course, I'm excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn't," said Vicki, 60. "She thinks that I wasn't supporting her enough by going back on. That's not the case."

"Yes, I have FOMO [fear of missing out]. I'm like any other woman that would be feeling that way," she added. "I'm also, now ... it's been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she's going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I mean, I was like, 'I didn't get the call [to come back].'"

The reality star admitted she wondered what Tamra has that she doesn't. "We're both individual people. She'll show her tits, I won't, but beyond that ..." she joked, adding, "There's obviously something that Bravo doesn't like about me and so I had to accept it."

Vicki was one of the original stars of "RHOC," the series which launched the franchise, and appeared on the show for 14 seasons. She was fired from the Bravo series in 2020.

However, Vicki and Tamra, 54, reunited on-screen in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club."

While chatting about the show on "Daily Pop," Vicki named her and Tamra's "nightly recaps" as something she wished could have aired in the series.

"Tamra and I had our nightly recaps in the bed every night, for at least an hour to three hours, and of course they can't show that, because it would be too boring and long, but that was really our reset time, [we] talked about the day, we talked about other girls -- who we liked, who we didn't like," she shared.

While appearing on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" last month, Tamra and host Andy Cohen revealed the former was officially returning to "RHOC" and would be back as a full-time cast member on Season 17 -- two years after she was fired from the very same show.

During the episode, Tamra strolled out onto the show's set, picked an orange off the wall from behind Andy and gave her best opening one-liner: "The Judge is back and drama is in session."

"Ladies and gentleman, it's true, Tamra Judge is returning to the 'Real Housewives of Orange County,'" added Andy, getting quite the reaction from the in-studio audience.

Following the news, Vicki reacted on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself and Tamra, above. "'My friend, my soulmate my sister' is back on #rhoc ... I loved seeing you reclaim your orange last night with @bravoandy on #wwhl @tamrajudge," she wrote, adding, "Go give 'em hell girl!"

Tamra joined "RHOC" in the show's third season back in 2007, before she was let go ahead of Season 15 in 2020.

In addition to Tamra's return, "RHOC" axed newcomers Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong -- both of whom won't be back following their debut seasons.

According to Reality Blurb, Season 17 has started filming. Tamra has been sharing photos on Twitter this month that appear to confirm that the show is in production.