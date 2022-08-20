Heidi Klum Recalls the NSFW Story of Her Worst Date Ever: It Was 'Very Strange'

ABC/YouTube

"Never happened again, but it's very memorable."

Heidi Klum is opening up about her worst date ever.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the supermodel recalled the NSFW story of a "very strange" movie date she went on in the past.

"I had one weird date where we went to a movie theater, and you know [you can get] these big buckets of popcorn," Klum, 49, told guest host Nicole Byer. "So, he was holding the popcorn, which I thought was already strange. Like, why do I always have to reach over? Like, why don't you reach over?"

"I'm reaching over and I'm eating the popcorn, and then all of a sudden there's a hot dog in the popcorn," she added. "But it was attached! The hot dog that's still attached."

While the "America's Got Talent" judge never had a repeat of the bizarre date, it was understandably an unforgettable experience.

"That was very strange. That was a first for me," she said. "Never happened again, but it's very memorable."

"I could imagine that it's memorable. It's something you talk about in therapy. That's tough," Byer said in reply, before cracking a joke about Nicole Kidman's now-infamous AMC Theatres ad. "But, maybe, AMC will have another commercial with Nicole Kidman and she's like, 'You can get a hot dog in your popcorn.'"

When the "Nailed It!" host asked Klum that was the "worst date" she'd ever been on, the "Project Runway" alum replied, "I mean, that was kind of was strange to me, yeah," to which Byer quipped, "I think it's strange to everybody."

Meanwhile, also during her late-night appearance, Klum -- who has been married to husband Tom Kaulitz since 2019 -- revealed the secret to a good marriage.

"How do I get married for three years? How do I keep a man? I'd really like to know," Byer told Klum, who didn't hesitate to answer.

"You have to exercise a lot with your husband," she quipped, to which Byer hilariously told the audience that Klum was referring to "sex," before asking Klum if that's actually "all that it takes."

"I mean, it's kind of working very well for us," the "Making the Cut" alum admitted and the audience cheered in response.

Klum and Kaulitz secretly married in February 2019, before having a wedding ceremony in Italy the following August. Following their marriage, Kalutiz became a stepdad to Klum's four kids -- Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.