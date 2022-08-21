Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Marry in Intimate Ceremony, Modern Family Co-Stars in Attendance

Getty

Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson all share pictures from the ceremony, held at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

No more delays! After Covid forced Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams to postpone their wedding, the couple finally got the chance to say, "I do."

The nuptials went down on Saturday, with several of Hyland's "Modern Family" co-stars sharing images from the event, which took place at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California, per E! News.

We're still awaiting official pictures of the happy couple -- and Sarah's dress! -- but we got to enjoy shots of her television family looking spectacular for the big day, thanks to their social media shares.

After meeting back in 2017, Sarah and Wells announced their engagement in July 2019 and then found themselves having to delay their wedding after Covid-19 shut down the world in 2020.

In August 2020, they celebrated what would have been their wedding day by instead staging an impromptu photo shoot at a winery with friends, keeping things light-hearted in a sweet Instagram post.

Two years later, they finally got to enjoy their magical day, with Wells telling E! News back in June that the wedding was so thoroughly planned at this point, the only thing left was to "actually have it."

While their big day was delayed, the couple has been keeping busy. Sarah even came full circle with her new husband, whom she met after he appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise." Last summer, Sarah was among celebs who co-hosted the reality staple alongside her then-fiance.

The actress is keeping her toes dipped in the relationship reality genre as the new host of "Love Island USA," streaming this summer on Peacock. She dropped by "America's Got Talent" two weeks ago for its first live results show to surprise Sofia (and promote her new show).

You can check out some of her "Modern Family" co-stars from the wedding in their Instagram posts below.

