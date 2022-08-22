Holly Madison Details First Time with Hugh Hefner, Claims the Girls Called Him 'Daddy' In Bed

Getty

"[The Recruiter] was like, 'Daddy, do you want to get the new girl?' I s--- you not, next thing I know, he's on top of me."

Two of the "Girls Next Door" -- Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt -- have teamed up for a new podcast, "Girls Next Level," and the two did not hold back on the inaugural episodes.

The pair dropped the first two episodes online Monday and the second hour is all about what went down "In the Bedroom" with Hugh Hefner on their first nights having sex with him.

While it's a subject they've both touched on before, Madison got a bit more explicit with her storytelling on the series as she shared what allegedly happened before she moved into the mansion full-time in August 2001.

After getting invited to join Hef and a group of women for a night out, Madison recalled "drinking so many vodka cranberries all night because I was so nervous." She claimed it wasn't long until Hef offered her a quaalude, but believed she was "being tested" by Hefner at the time, thinking he wanted to be sure he wasn't "inviting someone in his home who's bringing drugs in" after hearing he was against having them in the Mansion.

"I said, 'No, I don't really do drugs,'" she recalled, adding that he said he didn't either, but claimed he called them "thigh openers."

"When we went back into the room, I have a hard time even remembering it because I was that wasted. I had been downing drinks all night," Holly continued, saying that while some of the girls were nice -- "or seemed like they were nice at the time" -- she thought it was a "make or break" situation.

"So I got really wasted, went upstairs and somebody ran a bath in his bathroom. And everybody was supposed to get in the bath, but nobody really did, I think it was just me and another person. I remember putting my feet in the bath and after a long night of dancing in high heels, that felt really good," she continued. "I think at this point, everybody else who was living there was so over the routine, and just wanted to get it in and done with as soon as possible, nobody wanted to waste their time with a f---ing bath."

"I go to the bed, the other new girl is already laying there, there's vibrators laid out for everybody. I'd never used a vibrator in my life," said Holly. "I don't even remember everybody else walking in, I just remember laying down and everybody else was there and the first thing that happens is The Recruiter says, 'Daddy!' -- I'm gagging as I say this, but everybody used to call him 'Daddy' in the bedroom, which is so gross -- so she was like, 'Daddy, do you want to get the new girl? I s--- you not, next thing I know, he's on top of me."

She said she didn't really remember the rest of the night, other than Hefner telling "The Recruiter" -- another woman in the group -- to go get her some pink pajamas. Both Holly and Bridget agreed the PJs were some of the most comfortable ever, before Madison continued her story.

"We [Holly and The Recruiter] stayed up after that and ordered food and stuff and I just remember thinking, 'I need to move in now,' she said, before addressing some of the chatter she's received in the past from her critics.

"I've had people ask me before, 'If you didn't like the sex or it freaked you out, why didn't you just leave?' But you have to understand if I were to just leave, I'm going back to my problems of not having a place to live," she explained. "Plus, I just had sex with this guy, which to me is like a big deal. The only community I feel like I'm a part of in L.A, everyone will know I had sex with him randomly, I better move in and be a girlfriend."

She said she ran into Hef the next morning and asked about moving in. While she claimed he was "kind of taken aback" by her forwardness, he told her, "Sure, let's see how it goes." Two days after that, he let her know it was going well.

"I think that whole experience was kind of traumatic for me. I know people would debate, you went up there knowing some sex was going to happen, but I thought I would have a chance to kind of see what's going on, see if I was comfortable with it and I never in a million years thought I would be the first person he would try to have sex with," she said of the first night experience as a whole. "I didn't know if I would have to have sex the first night ... I never thought I would be the first person to have sex or it would happen that quickly. People can debate how much I should have been prepared for, but what people can't debate is how it made me feel."

She said the night made her feel "so gross and so used" by The Recruiter in particular, who she initially thought was being friendly, but in reality thought of Holly as "just another piece of meat for her to throw under him so she looks better and she wins points."

Bridget then opened up about her own first night with Hef, a story which she just told Heather McDonald last week. You can read the full account right here.

After Holly released her book and before his death, Hefner responded with a statement that seemed aimed at any exes who ever spoke out against him in public.

"Over the course of my life I've had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women," he told Us Magazine at the time. "Many moved on to live happy, healthy, and productive lives, and I'm pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can't win 'em all!"