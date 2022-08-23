Garcelle Beauvais Condemns Online Attacks Against Her Teen Son by RHOBH Fans, Costars React

Getty

"I'm a f---ing 14 year old, leave me alone please," Garcelle's son Jax pleaded on social media.

Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son Jax has been the target of hateful social media comments from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" viewers who apparently have a problem with the teen's mom.

On Monday, the teenager shared a sampling of the horrible comments some so-called fans have been leaving on his most recent photo to his Instagram Story -- writing, "im a f---ing 14 year old leave me alone please."

A large number of the vile messages revolve around Jax's older brother Oliver's battle with addiction -- which Garcelle has been open about in the past -- while telling Garcelle to stop expressing concern over Erika Jayne's drinking on the show. Other comments call Beauvais a "D-list actress," blame her for getting "The Real" canceled and generally slam her while defending the other women on the series.

Jax, Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna's Instagram Posts, Resptively

Following Jax's post last night, Garcelle took to Instagram this morning to speak out against the attacks to his page.

"I'm usually a very strong woman. I've been raised to be strong. My life has taught me to be strong. But when it comes to my kids, it hurts and it's not OK," she wrote. "I've been in tears all night. It's just a TV show people. Scream at your TV, throw something at your TV, but leave our kids alone."

She captioned the post, "This has to stop!! They're just kids!!!!"

In the comments, costar Crystal Kung Minkoff wrote, "LEAVE THEM ALONE" -- while Dorit Kemsley added, "NOT OK!"

Lisa Rinna, meanwhile, shared her own statement to her IG Story after being alerted to the controversy.

"We are doing a TV show. We try to entertain you -- why can't you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes love us - love to hate us But leave the kids alone!" she wrote. "What I was just sent about [Garcelle's] son is disgusting and unacceptable. What I heard happen to [Kyle Richards' daughter Portia] is disgusting and unacceptable. What you've said and done to my own kids disgusting."

"The threats to [Erika Jayne's] son!?!! And I'm sure all of the other beautiful children. They didn't sign up for this. What are doing?!" she continued. "The kids - all of our kids should be off limits so stop it now. Enough it enough."

Kyle's daughter Portia, who is also just 14, came under attack in July too, following an episode of RHOBH where a drunk Erika told Jax to "Get the f--- out of here!" at his own mother's birthday party. After the event, Kyle was seen saying, "I mean it's not funny but it is funny" of Erika's outburst -- before later clarifying that she was laughing at Erika's behavior, but "NOT about disrespecting someone's child."

Portia eventually turned off commenting on her Instagram posts when fans reportedly started leaving hateful messages about Kyle after that episode. At the time, Rinna and RHONY stars Dorinda Medley and Leah McSweeney all defended her from the attacks, once again reiterating that kids should be off limits.