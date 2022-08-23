Michael Jackson's Nephew Taj Reacts to Rolling Stone Dubbing Harry Styles 'New King of Pop'

Getty/Instagram

MJ fans also weighed in on the controversial declaration

Michael Jackson's nephew, Taj Jackson, is calling out Rolling Stone UK for referring to Harry Styles as the "new King of Pop."

On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to slam the magazine for using MJ's royal designation to describe Styles on the cover of its latest issue, saying the publication doesn't "own the title" and "didn't earn it."

Styles, 28, is featured on the cover of the September 2022 issue of the US magazine, and the October/November 2022 edition of the UK edition. While the US cover of Rolling Stone didn't include the words "King of Pop," the UK magazine described Styles as such. The cover read: "How the new King of Pop set the music world aflame."

Sharing the tweet of the UK cover, Taj, 49, tweeted, "There is no new King of Pop. You don't own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired."

"No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he's mega talented," he added. "Give him his own unique title."

Taj also retweeted a post from a fan who wrote, "This isn't about Harry styles. It's about rolling stone constantly disrespecting Michael Jackson and we're tired." Alongside the tweet, Taj said, "This. Notice how they never crown someone 'The new boss' or 'the new king.'"

It's also worth noting that "King of Pop" is trademarked and owned by the Jackson estate.

Meanwhile, Questlove also weighed in, sharing his thoughts on the cover. "oh yall want smoke huh?" he wrote.

However, it wasn't just Taj and Questlove who took issue with the cover, but Michael Jackson fans, in general, criticized Rolling Stone UK on Twitter.

"This title belongs to the black man who worked his ass off since the age of 5, who was a veteran by the age of 15, broke racial barriers and revolutionized the music industry," a fan wrote. "Michael Jackson is THEE King of Pop of EVERY generation."

"rolling stone (uk) calling harry styles the king of pop is a very bold move considering the most notable person to hold the king of pop title is michael jackson," another user tweeted. "how do you put michael jackson and harry styles on the same level with a straight face."

Another person tweeted, "PEOPLE take the 'king of pop' title so lightly nowadays that they just throw it to about anybody. i don't even think people fully grasp the meaning of the title. Michael Jackson is the King of Pop! putting that title to anyone makes it nugatory; meaningless."

See how more fans are reacting in the tweets, below.

There is no new King of Pop. You don’t own the title @RollingStone, and you didn’t earn it, my uncle did. Decades of dedication and sacrifice. The title has been retired. No disrespect to @Harry_Styles, he’s mega talented. Give him his own unique title. https://t.co/td6SSSVkfX — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022 @tajjackson3

This👇🏾.

Notice how they never crown someone “The new boss” or “the new king” https://t.co/sbx4Mi0Uh8 — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) August 22, 2022 @tajjackson3

being called the ‘new king of pop’ while not even being close to what michael jackson was is sick — ً ً (@highafbizzle) August 22, 2022 @highafbizzle

This title belongs to the black man who worked his ass off since the age of 5, who was a veteran by the age of 15, broke racial barriers and revolutionized the music industry. Michael Jackson is THEE King of Pop of EVERY generation. https://t.co/3jxtYWCHOa — 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | fan account (@iamveronica777) August 22, 2022 @iamveronica777

no white man is taking michael jackson's king of pop title ever 🙅🏾‍♀️ — ‎ً (@celiasblunt) August 22, 2022 @celiasblunt

rolling stone (uk) calling harry styles the king of pop is a very bold move considering the most notable person to hold the king of pop title is michael jackson. how do you put michael jackson and harry styles on the same level with a straight face. — sk (@kirkxxs) August 22, 2022 @kirkxxs

Michael Jackson is the ONLY King of Pop. It's a universal fact and everyone needs to accept that. — 𝓥𝓮𝓻𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓪💫 | fan account (@iamveronica777) August 22, 2022 @iamveronica777

and the craziest thing is, if you were to tell harry he’s the new king of pop he would 100% deny it. he didn’t ask for this shit — ray🍊10 (@remdaydreaming) August 22, 2022 @remdaydreaming

Michael Jackson didn’t break records, racial barriers, set the blueprint and standards for a lot of modern music and miss out on his entire childhood for y’all to sit here and call Harry Styles ‘the new king of pop’ :/ and ily Harry but, no sorry lol. https://t.co/5aFOyy6J5D — Hannah Savage (@_HannahSavage) August 22, 2022 @_HannahSavage

PEOPLE take the "king of pop" title so lightly nowadays that they just throw it to about anybody. i don't even think people fully grasp the meaning of the title. Michael Jackson is the King of Pop! putting that title to anyone makes it nugatory; meaningless. — jenny ★ (@ThrillerGlitter) August 22, 2022 @ThrillerGlitter