Olivia Wilde Finally Explains Her Decision to Fire Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling

Getty

"He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy."

Shia LaBeouf was axed from Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" before shooting even started -- and now she's explaining why.

LaBeouf was originally cast to star opposite Florence Pugh as her husband the film, but was let go in September 2020. In December that same year, Variety sources reported the actor violated Wilde's "no a--hole policy," was "not an easy guy to work with" and "displayed poor behavior and his style clashed with cast and crew."

Speaking again with Variety now, Wilde confirmed his approach to acting didn't mesh well with everyone else on set.

"I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," she explained. "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances."

"I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work," she added.

"Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

LaBeouf was replaced in the film by Harry Styles, before the actor's personal life was thrust further into the spotlight when FKA Twigs sued him for abuse -- claims LaBeouf denied. He entered inpatient treatment last year.

"A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior," added Wilde. "I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported."