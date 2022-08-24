Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Married In Mexico with Vanderpump Rules Stars In Attendance

Getty

"They're a big part of our life," the 31-year-old groom said of their reality star studded guest list.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot while surrounded by their "Vanderpump Rules" cast mates. On Tuesday, August 23, the reality stars said "I do" at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico.

The 37-year-old bride took to Instagram to share a snap of the happy couple dressed in their wedding attire for the big day. She captioned the photo, "#HoneyIDo."

Shay was dressed in a slim-fitting, white mermaid dress with lace and beaded appliqué, as well as a floor-length veil. Davies, meanwhile, was fitted in an all-white suit with silver detailing on the cuff of his pants and fashioned with a white bowtie.

According to People Magazine, the newlywed's 16-month-old daughter Summer served as their flower girl for the big day.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Shay told the publication, adding the couple wanted to "be able to get that time for a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us."

The happy couple were also accompanied by a string of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars. Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss joined Shay as a part of her bridal party and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz served as two of Davies' groomsmen.

Other wedding guests included costar Lala Kent and former costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The happy couple's Bravo friends and family took to social media to document the special wedding weekend. Taylor, 43, hit the gym before the ceremony's festivities, sharing gym selfie and captioning the photo on his Instagram Story, "Getting that pre-wedding workout in. Today’s the day!!! @scheana @brock_davies."

Cartwright also documented the wedding weekend by posting a series of pics poolside with Taylor and their 16-month-old son Cruz as they splashed around in the water at the resort.