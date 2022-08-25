Brittany Snow’s Husband Opens Up About 'Selling the OC' Costar Who Tried to Kiss Him ... Twice!

Getty

"Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland is speaking out about his co-star Kayla Cardona's alleged attempts to kiss him not once, but twice.

While her passes at him weren't caught on camera during filming, they did become a subject of much conversation on the new Netflix series after a wild night out amongst coworkers. Complicating matters: the 33-year-old real estate agent has been married to "Pitch Perfect" star Brittany Snow since 2020.

Appearing on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast this week, Stanaland explained what went down and why he didn't initially make a big deal about it on the show.

"One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing," he explained

"That was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened," he added. "It was just … something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married."

Stanaland further explained that Kaylas attempted kiss "didn't happen while we were filming," and admitted that the close knit nature of the office sometimes leads to some blurred lines.

"We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part, become friends, which is a unique experience for any office," he said.

When it comes to sharing the details of his private life with Snow on the show, the former pro surfer admitted that "Selling the OC" fans won't be seeing the "Hairspray" star on there anytime soon -- though the couple may be open to the idea in future seasons.

"I don't know about the future," Tyler confessed, "but in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife." Stanaland noted that he set out to keep "certain parts" of his life "private" as he embarked on his career in reality TV.

"And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different," he added. "But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey."

The real estate broker also got candid about how he and Brittany initially connected, revealing that it all went down in the DMs.

"We kind of met through mutual friends, but how we started talking was through social media. I slid into her DMs," Stanaland shared. "But there was some connection points that we kind of knew who each other were and then suddenly, it ends with the worst pick-up line ever. And she somehow resigned and are married."