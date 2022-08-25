Heather Rae Young Hits Back at Troll Saying She Made Husband Tarek El Moussa Her Entire Personality

Getty

"No girl, It's called true love."

Heather Rae El Moussa is setting haters straight.

The "Selling Sunset" star didn't back down after an internet troll tweeted that the 34-year-old has made her husband Tarek El Moussa the center of her life. "Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality," the critic wrote.

Young clapped back, tweeting, "No girl, It's called true love. That most people never get to experience." She added, "Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there."

Tarek, 41, and Heather began their relationship back in July 2019 and got engaged the following year. In October 2021, the couple tied the knot in a televised ceremony in California.

Back in July, the El Moussas announced they would be expanding their family with the arrival of their first child together, a baby boy. The "Flip or Flop" star is already a father to his two children Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 7, from his previous marriage to Christina Hall.

At the time of her announcement, Heather revealed that she got pregnant in the midst of in vitro fertilization treatments.

"It was a huge shock," she said. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan. I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Before finding out about their pregnancy, the couple's initial "plan" was to implant an embryo in the fall. After two at-home pregnancy tests that came back negative, the third -- and fourth and fifth -- revealed Heather was "full-on pregnant."

"I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited," El Moussa told the outlet.