Abby De La Rosa Reacts After Nick Cannon Reveals He's Expecting Baby #9

Getty

"Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy," said the mom of two of Nick's kids.

Abby De La Rosa says it's time for the Kardashians to move over!

The 31-year-old mom of two -- who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon -- reacted to the news the "Wild n' Out" host is expecting his tenth child.

De La Rosa -- who is not the mother this time around -- shared a funny sketch of content creator and comedian Brian Moller made highlighting how he believed different generations would react to the baby news. In the skit, he jokes Cannon had "single-handedly created an entire generation," rivaling the Kardashian clan.

"Move over kardashians," De Le Rosa wrote over the clip, along with some laughing emojis. "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy"

On August 24, the 41-year-old "Masked Singer" personality announced he's expecting his tenth child and third baby with Brittany Bell.

Cannon broke the news alongside a video montage posted to Instagram that featured him and Bell taking part in a maternity photoshoot. The duo also took photos with their two children Golden Sagon, 5, and Powerful Queen, 19-months.

"Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell ❤️😍🥰🌞 #Sunshine #SonRISE," Nick captioned the post, suggesting the two are expecting a son.

Back in June, De La Rosa revealed she was pregnant with her third baby, but did not reveal whether or not Cannon was the father. He, however, has suggested that the stork will be coming his way multiple times this year.

In her own baby announcement video, Abby sat on a bed decorated with a balloon arrangement that read "BABY." She teased, "IM PREGNANT 🥰 Another set of twins?!"