Noah Cyrus' New Song Gave Her 'New Understanding' of Parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' Divorce

Noah Cyrus is using her artistry to process her parent’s divorce.

The 22-year-old released the new song "Every Beginning Ends" on Friday and shared that the emotional track was inspired, in part, by her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' divorce. Noah collaborated with Death Cab by Cutie's Benjamin Gibbard to write a heartbreaking ballad about two people who fall out of love.

"You used to kiss me without a reason," Cyrus sings in a duet with Gibbard, "No one's made me laugh like you do."

The pair sing in the chorus: "You have to wake up every morning and choose to love someone, but I'm finding that harder the more that I am falling out of love with you. We had some good times, didn't we honey? Now everything beginning has ended with you."

Cyrus revealed in a press released that her conversations with Gibbard while writing helped her process her parents' decision to split after 30 years of marriage.

"We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships, and relationships that have lasted forever," she said, "He told me his dad has a saying, 'You have to wake up and choose to love someone every day,' and it sparked this conversational song about the twilight of a relationship and the reluctance to admit that something has run its course."

She continued, "I relate to that in many ways, not only with me, but also just with my parents' relationship" -- adding, "Writing about that gave me more understanding."

Per TMZ, back in April Tish filed divorce papers in Tennessee, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The April move was actually the third time the couple has filed for divorce -- with Billy Ray filing first back in 2010, followed by Tish nearly ten years ago in 2013. According to the filing, the couple has been living separately now for more than two years.

The amicable tone of the divorce filing was in line with the statement the couple released, jointly even, to People about the dissolution of their marriage. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," it read.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the statement continued. "We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."

The pair then noted that they "have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

The message was signed, "With Love and Hope... Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."