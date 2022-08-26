Woman Discovers 'Partially Naked' Man In Her Car After Driving 30 Miles with Him In Back Seat

Getty Stock Photo/Easton Police Department

One Rhode Island woman got the shock of her life this week after discovering a nearly naked man in her backseat -- after unknowingly driving with him there for almost an hour!

Amanda Kean of Providence, RI was listening to a true crime podcast in her Chevrolet Tahoe around midnight on Monday morning as she drove to work in Easton, Massachusetts when she started hearing a "moaning noise." After pausing her podcast and rolling down the windows, she heard it again and "realized it was not coming from outside of my truck, it was coming from inside of my truck."

As she pulled into the parking lot at her work, she saw what police describe as "a partially naked male lying on the floor in the rear of the vehicle." The man was nestled underneath her back passenger seats, which were folded down at the time. It was then that she called police.

"I don't know how to put it into words," Kean told WJAR. "It really took my mind a minute for me to understand what I was seeing. I felt like my privacy had been invaded."

Authorities believe the man, later identified as 21-year-old Jose Osorio of Providence, entered her car while it was in her driveway -- with Kean assuming she left her car unlocked while unloading groceries. She added she did not know the man and had never seen him before.

Police said Osorio was still asleep when they arrived on scene and described as "partially clothed, with a pair of shorts around one leg and a shirt wrapped around one arm, leaving the rest of his body uncovered." Authorities said he was "extremely intoxicated" and learned "he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening."

"At some point during his intoxicated state, Osorio entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep," read a release from Easton Police. "While speaking with the victim, she told Officers that Osorio had not threatened her in any way and she had not been injured."

The drive from her home to her work is about 45 minutes and around 30 miles, meaning she had him in the backseat that entire time.

"I'm lucky that it wasn't more than just a naked guy in her back seat," she told reporters. "It definitely made me more thankful for life, because it could've been really bad."