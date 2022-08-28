Kris Jenner Sets Record Straight After Report Scott Disick's Been 'Excommunicated' from Kardashians

Getty

The report also stated that Disick is still filming Season 2 of "The Kardashians" with ex Kourtney and their children despite being "distanced."

Even the initial report didn't seem completely sold on its own story, and now Kris Jenner is weighing in on the idea that Scott Disick has been "excommunicated" from the Kardashians after Kourtney wed Travis Barker.

The report came on Friday from Page Six, with sources claiming "ever since Kourtney got married, [Scott] doesn’t spend as much time with that whole group," dropping the notion he's been "kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."

He was referred to has having been "distanced" from the family by anther source

Scott has been a part of the extended Kardashian family and reality television empire basically since the beginning, as he and Kourtney had a relationship for nine years that culminated in the births of Mason, Penelope and Reign.

When Paper Magazine picked up the story and shared it to their Instagram page on Saturday night, Kardashians matriarch and "Mama Bear" Kris quickly jumped in to defend Scott.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she wrote (emphasis hers), as captured by the "Comments by Celebs" Instagram page. "He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true! 🥰😍"

That's not to say that Scott's dynamic with Kourtney and the family has changed. While he's still part of their circle and their show, Scott told Kris during Season 1 that he had been feeling "left out" during Kourtney and Travis' whirlwind courtship and marriage.

In particular, as noted by Paper, he referenced Kris' birthday party, which he was not invited to be part of. Kris admitted as much, saying that she had been afraid it would be "awkward" to have both him and Travis there because, at the time, Scott had been popping off about his ex's new relationship on social media.

Scott and the family have faced ups and downs over the years, as any family does, and this was a huge adjustment for all of them with Kourtney getting married to someone who is not Scott. Obviously, as the father of her three children, he's not stepping out of the picture.

And as the report concedes that he is still filming as part of the family's new reality show, Scott doesn't appear to be going anywhere. They're more likely just adjusting to the new dynamics, which could change how intimately connected he is with them.