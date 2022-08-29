Addison Rae's Dad Reacts After Ex Sheri Easterling Shares PDA with Yung Gravy at VMAs

Getty/Instagram

Addison Rae's dad Monty Lopez swears he's "unbothered" after his estranged wife Sheri Easterling made a PDA-packed red carpet appearance with Yung Gravy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram Story after the two hit the carpet together, sharing a shirtless mirror selfie and adding, "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"

He continued, "#tiredoflivinglie" -- before adding, "I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder [sic] to be with her!"

"Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!" Lopez continued.

The 42-year-old Sheri and 26-year-old musician packed on the PDA a the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey last night, where they wore matching lavender outfits.

"We met online and we connected right away," he revealed during a red carpet interview with MTV. "You know, I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets. I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match."

Gravy later explained his preference for "MILFs" while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet.

"They're more experienced. They are an underserviced community I'd like to say and they deserve more attention, so I thought that'd be the one. And I've noticed that people really have started giving MILFs more attention since my music dropped," he said.

"MILFs, you know, deserve more attention," Gravy continued and brought Easterling into the conversation. "I thought it was perfect timing."

The mom of TikTok star Addison Rae revealed she liked the rapper because "he's very wholesome" to which Gravy agreed. "Believe it or not I am a wholesome person. I am wholesome, yeah, yeah, yeah," he said.

Sheri and Monty have reportedly been separated for some time, while he's been at the center of some cheating rumors online. After Easterling did a podcast interview with Yung Gravy, he said he wanted to take her out on a date, sparking some beef with Lopez -- who challenged him to a boxing match.

"I feel like I am, as a 26-year-old, I am a lot more mature than that type of activity, so..." the rapper said when asked about Lopez's invitation to the ring last night. Easterling, meanwhile, declined to address the drama and replied, "I don't really…" to which Gravy added, "Let's not worry about it."