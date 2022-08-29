Lynne Spears Makes Public Plea to Britney After She Posts 22-Minute Video About Conservatorship

Getty

Lynne's post came shortly after Britney said, "I'm honestly more angry at my mom" in the audio.

Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears made a public plea to her daughter on Instagram Sunday night -- shortly after the pop star shared a 22-minute video speaking her truth about what she allegedly experienced while under a conservatorship.

Last night, audio of Spears' first-hand account was shared in a YouTube video, before she later made it private after the clip started to get pickup in the press. In the video, she said she was speaking out again now so that others going through similar situations don't "feel alone," before adding she's been scared of possible "judgment" for sharing her side of the story.

Looking back, Spears said she still doesn't "know what really I did" to be placed under the strict conservatorship in the first place, adding that, at the time, "none of it made sense to me." She claimed her mom "gave [her father] the idea" for the conservatorship, before detailing how it felt to work while under it -- calling it "demoralizing," and "unbelievably offensive, sad, abusive."

In the video, she mentioned her mother a few times, saying Lynne -- along with her brother Bryan and her own friends -- just went along with everything and didn't speak out to support her.

"I'm honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time and ask questions of what was going on. She would go innocently, innocently hide in the house and she wouldn't speak up," said Spears, referring to the time after she was sent to a facility in 2017. "It was always like 'I don't know what to say. I just don't want to say the wrong thing. We're praying for her.'"

"I feel like she could have gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds, my friend helped me get one in the end," she added.

After Britney's post started getting picked up by the media, she made the video private. Not long after that, Lynne shared a post reaching out to her daughter on Instagram.

"Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!" wrote Lynne. "I have never and will never turn my back on you!"

"Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless!" Lynne added. "I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."