Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Claim They 'Disinvited' Katie Maloney from Wedding

Katie, however, said she was "enjoying all the untruths."

While there's no return date in sight for "Vanderpump Rules" just yet, things are already getting spicy between the show's costars.

Last week, the cast of the Bravo series took a trip to Cancun, Mexico to celebrate Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. While the ceremony itself went off without a hitch, there was still some drama to be had -- as Tom Schwartz allegedly hooked up with James Kennedy's ex Raquel Leviss.

After a fan Instagram page posted about the alleged hookup -- which neither star has confirmed -- one commenter noted that Katie Maloney "wasn't at the wedding." Davies then jumped into the comments, claiming Maloney "was disinvited and rocked up anyway for a 'girls trip,'" he said.

When Comments by Bravo picked up the social media exchange, Maloney then dove into their comments -- adding, "I'm enjoying all the untruths."

Though didn't share any recent posts with her costars, she did post about being on a "girls trip" in Cancun last week with "Pump Rules" alum Kristina Kelly (below). We may just have to wait for Season 10 to air to find out what really went down here.

Back in March, Katie and Tom took to Instagram to confirm in separate statements they were divorcing after 12 years together.

For her part, Katie shared the end of their union with a heartfelt message in the spirit of being "open about my life with you." She wrote of the end of their marriage, but noted that "this ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain" she added, and said that she would "cherish" their friendship."

On her You're Going to Love Me podcast, she added that "there wasn't some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn't some crazy fight that resulted in this. It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I've ever had to make."

Schwartz took to his own page to confirm the news and began addressing his followers with the words, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f—kin canned Instagram caption."

The 39-year-old revealed that his estranged wife was the one who ultimately decided to call it quits but remained strong in the fact that he did not consider himself a victim.

"I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it," he continued. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."