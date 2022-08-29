Chris Rock Says He Was Invited to Host Next Year's Oscars Ceremony After Will Smith Slap

Getty

The comedian also told a stand-up crowd in Phoenix that he was asked to star in a Super Bowl commercial about it.

It would probably require some protective gear around the facial area for Chris Rock after the comedian reportedly told a stand-up audience in Phoenix that he'd been invited to host next year's Oscars ceremony, per the Arizona Republic.

This year's ceremony and winners and pretty much everything was completely overshadowed by "the slap," the moment Will Smith walked up on stage and slapped Rock hard across the face following a "G.I. Jane" joke about Smith's wife Jada, who suffers from alopecia.

Smith resigned from the Academy and has been banned from any events it puts on -- including the Oscars -- for ten years, so at least Rock wouldn't have to deal with that risk. But he told the same audience that he refused to do it. It would have been his third time hosting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences declined to comment on Rock's comments. Earler this month, CEO Bill Kramer told THR they are "committed to having a host on the show this year." He also said "the slap" will not be a topic for discussion or jokes.

In his set, Rock said he also refused to cash in on the controversial moment by declining to film a Super Bowl commercial, which he claimed was also offered to him. He suggested that returning to the Oscars would feel like returning to the scene of a crime.

More specifically, he reportedly told the audience that asking him to go back and host would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to "go back to the restaurant." Her infamous murder saga began with her leaving glasses at a restaurant.

Rock has made repeated reference to the incident in various stand-up performances, but according to Smith, he has not yet had a direct conversation with the man who struck him since it happened.

Smith has apologized multiple times, beginning with his acceptance speech later that same evening in March when he won the Best Actor Oscar for "King Richard." He has released a couple of video public apologies since then, as well.