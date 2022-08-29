Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Making a Movie About Their Pre-Coming Out '90s Romance

Twitter

The NSYNC alum called their prom night the "first little straw that broke" on a long road of self-discovery.

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel are taking their failed '90s romance to the big screen.

During an episode of Fishel's Pod Meets World podcast, the "Boy Meets World" alum revealed that she and the *NSYNC star are working on developing a movie about their relationship and their prom experience prior to Bass' coming out.

The two dated from 1999 to 2000, years before Bass came out as gay on the cover of PEOPLE in July 2006.

"Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience," Fishel said. "I dated Lance for about a year while I was on 'Boy Meets World.' It was my senior year, and Lance came with me to my high school prom."

According to the former teen flames, writers Lauren Lapkis and Marie Holland are working on a script based on how Fishel and Bass met and fell in love in the late '90s. The two first crossed paths after *NSYNC taped a live special in 1999 that aired after Fishel's "Boy Meets World." At the time, Bass prodded his bandmate Justin Timberlake to ask for her phone number and the rest is history.

The 41-year-old admitted on her podcast that she thought she and Bass would eventually get married but "it turns out I'm not Lance's type."

"I had envisioned our future," she said. "I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family."

Fishel also opened up about what went down during prom night.

"Lance and I had a hotel room booked and I had a vision for what that night was going to be, and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be," she said. "That is the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, 'I'm going to end our relationship.'"

Though Danielle may have been disappointed, Lance described prom night as a turning point for him in terms of discovering his sexuality.

"The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story," he explained. "So many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, 'Oh, wait a minute. This can't happen anymore.' This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke."