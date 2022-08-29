Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Get Married After Two Year Engagement

Getty

"We said I DO," Nikki revealed, along with a photo of their new wedding bands.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are finally married!

After a two-year engagement, the 38-year-old former pro wrestler and the 40-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" recently celebrated their special day in Paris, France, Nikki revealed Monday on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We said I DO," Bella posted to her page, along with a pair of photos from the big day showing their new wedding bands. "Can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,' premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo."

Yep, that's right, the two will have an E! special documenting their "tumultuous trip to the altar," airing in early 2023.

"This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, bachelorette party, find a dress, tuxedo, choose the right venue all while they hold on to hope that Artem's family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime," reads a press release. "With Nikki's sister, Brie, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem's dream wedding come together without a hitch?"

The pair were first linked in January 2019 and got engaged in November that same year in France -- though they didn't reveal the news until January 2020. Shortly after, they revealed that they were expecting their first child. In July 2020, the pair welcomed son Matteo.

Back in March, the WWE alum explained why the couple had been holding off on tying the knot on a special episode of her and her sister Brie Bella's podcast, "The Bellas Podcast," with Artem.

As for why they've "hesitated" to tie the knot, the "AGT: Extreme" host said, "There are also things that Artem and I don't talk about. Like, financially, we have so much more going on in our lives to think, for Artem and I, for the past two years, of putting our money into a wedding -- it's probably the main reason we've hesitated."

She continued, "And also Artem's parents. We just never wanted to say to people like, 'We don't wanna spend the money on that right now.' We're building a home that costs us four to five times more than what we thought, and we want Matteo to have [an] amazing education, so we started to put all of our money in other places and then we're like, 'Do we really want to spend all this on a wedding?'"