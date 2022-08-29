Rob Schneider Says SNL Hasn't Been Good Since Trump Won -- Pinpoints Exact Sketch It Was 'Over'

Getty

"I hate to crap on my own show," Schneider says of "Saturday Night Live," where he worked from 1988 to 1994.

"Saturday Night Live" may still be a huge part of the cultural zeitgeist, and certainly where people look to for their political satire (good or bad). But at least one alum thinks it's been going down hill for years now.

Rob Schneider worked at the show from 1988 to 1994, rising from writer to cast-member in 1990 for the infamous "bad boy" era that also included the likes of Adam Sandler, Chris Farley and David Spade. While the show had its shares of controversies then, Schneider thinks it's been worse in recent years.

In a recent interview with Glenn Beck for "The Blaze," he said (right at the top of the video clip below), "I hate to crap on my own show," before doing just that. And it's not just "SNL" that he's critical of, saying that something changed in all of late-night comedy when Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

Now, he argues that these shows are looking to "indoctrinate people." He even pinpointed the exact moment that he felt it was over for "Saturday Night Live" ... and it was almost immediately after the election.

The first sketch after Clinton's loss stunned half the nation was a cold open featuring Kate McKinnon as Clinton on the piano playing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which you can see here.

"I literally prayed, ‘Please have a joke at the end. Don’t do this. Please don’t go down there,'" Schneider recalled, as first reported by Uproxx. "And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not gonna come back.’"

Instead of cracking a joke before the requisite "Live from New York, it's Saturday night," McKinnon turned to the camera and said, "I'm not giving up, and neither should you."

This isn't the first time Schneider has been critical of his old stomping grounds. He took aim at Alec Baldwin's Trump impression back in 2018, claiming that it wasn't comical because "I know the way his politics lean, and it spoils any surprise. There's no possible surprise. He so clearly hates the man he's playing."

"You can take the comedic indoctrination process happening with each of the late night hosts and you can exchange them with each other," Schneider said of the late-night landscape post-Trump's victory. "That’s how you know they’re not interesting anymore. There's not an independent voice anymore. It's just all indoctrination by comedic imposition."