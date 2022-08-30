Jennifer Lawrence On Amy Schumer Going Public With Liposuction Procedure

Getty

"I just assumed that would be a secret. And then . . . it wasn't!"

Jennifer Lawrence is always surprised by Amy Schumer's ability to be open with her audience.

While speaking to The New Yorker for Schumer's feature article, the "Hunger Games" star admitted her friend's decision to make her liposuction procedure public came as a shock.

"When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret. And then . . . it wasn't!" Lawrence, 32, said. "It's a part of her — I hate using this word — relatability. In some ways, it's benefitted her. Look at her obviously successful career."

Over the course of her career, the 41-year-old has been candid about her physical and mental health — which she often leverages for comedic material.

"I don't know why I don't have any boundaries," Schumer confessed. "I just don't."

Back in March, Schumer opened up about her liposuction procedure while appearing on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast.

"I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that's so crazy to me, and I would say that I'm not ever going to do anything," Schumer admitted.

Despite her previous reservations, Schumer said things changed once she "cut to turning 40 after having a C-section."

Since her C-section and living with endometriosis, the "I Feel Pretty" actress began to consider liposuction. After she had both her uterus and appendix removed in September, Schumer decided to undergo the procedure.

"I healed well, and I was like, can I get lipo? And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good," she explained.

"I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it's because I had a surgery," she continued. "It's too hard, and I just want to be real about it."

Early this year in January, the comedian took to Instagram to share photos of herself in a black backless bathing suit and thanked the respective surgeons who performed her endometriosis surgery and the other who did her liposuction.