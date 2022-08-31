Country Star Luke Bell Found Dead at 32 More Than a Week After Going Missing in Arizona

Getty

"Truly a sad night for country music."

After more than a week since he was reported missing, country star Luke Bell was found dead at 32.

In an interview with Saving Country Music, "The Bullfighter" singer's friend Matt Kinman confirmed the news on Monday. Bell went missing on Saturday, August 20 in Tucson, Arizona and was found nine days later not far from where he disappeared.

According to Kinman, Bell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and told the publication that his "mental state took a turn for the worse" before he went missing.

The musician's cause of death remains unknown and is under investigation, per The New York Post.

The country music community took to social media to pay tribute after the news broke.

Joshua Hedley wrote on Twitter, "Man…Luke Bell…what the f—k. RIP to a real one. Been a long time since I saw him and I was just talking about him the other day wondering what he's been up to. Truly a sad night for country music."

"Goddamn, rest east to our dear friend, Luke Bell 💔," Margo Price also wrote her condolences.

The band Mike and the Moonpies dedicated a special tribute, "Word just came down on the passing of Luke Bell and we’re heartbroken over the news," the band's statement began on Facebook along with a series of photos. "I can vividly remember the first time I met Luke at Hole in the Wall over a decade ago, down to the clothes on his back. The man (and his music) left an impression."

They continued, "He was a real deal traveling troubadour out there on that lost highway. Do yourself a favor and put on some Luke Bell tunes tonight in his memory. Rest In Peace, friend."

Shelby Lee Lowe praised Bell’s record, saying it was "better than most artists will spend a lifetime trying to make."

"So cool and so different," Lowe continued. "I’m sad to hear the news of his passing. I’m grateful I found this record he made."