Chrishell Stause Slams Selling Sunset Costar for Being 'Fake' and 'Thirsty for Camera Time'

Getty

Chrishell Stause isn't waiting for Season 6 of "Selling Sunset" to air to call out at least one of her costar for stirring the pot.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star/realtor took to her Instagram Stories to call out someone in the cast for their "thirsty" behavior during filming, signifying cameras are already rolling on the new episodes. She didn't mention anyone by name, but made it seem like she was talking about a new -- or at least later -- addition to the cast.

"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity," she captioned an image from what appears to be an oceanside open house. "But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡"

"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," she added in a second slide. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you🙄🙄🙄"

"I hate fake 💩 If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT," Stause continued. "I would have helped you get the right angle. 🤷."

She then told the unnamed costar to stop coming "for people I love" and "my business" -- especially since "you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you."

Then, seemingly speaking to the fans, she concluded, "You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins."