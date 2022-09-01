Angelina Confronts JWoww's Fiancé for Talking to Her Ex-Husband on Jersey Shore Family Vacation

MTV

Deena also hashes out her issues with Mike and Jenni, before Vinny clarifies his feelings for Angelina -- "I just hate her."

The "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" gang spent Easter Sunday working through their issues following a dramatic arrival to San Diego.

Tonight's episode kicked off the morning after the big confrontation, a morning which happened to also be Easter. Waking up, Deena was clearly in a funk, upset that she inserted herself into Mike and Angelina's beef and seemingly ticked off Sitch in the process.

"I'm too old to f---ing fight like I did yesterday. I'm so over it. I hate this s---. I hate conflict," she said to her husband Chris, before getting a pep talk from producers to get her day going. Mike, meanwhile, said he still felt some "disappointment" toward Deena for bringing up how he jokingly suggested interviewing Angelina's ex Chris Larangeira for his podcast -- a reminder that set off both Jenni and Angelina.

"That didn't really need to be brought up," said Mike, who hoped to "hash things out" with Deena later in the day.

Following a lovely breakfast with some of their kids and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi dressed up as the Easter Bunny, the gang left their children with a sitter and took off to a winery for a tasting. "Let's drink some frickin' wine and have a good time!" exclaimed Deena, who immediately sensed some "awkwardness" hanging in the air when they all sat down for lunch. "It makes me sad," she noted in a confessional.

She then voiced her feelings to the group, saying she had cried the previous night and "had a mental breakdown" following the heated confrontation. "I don't want to fight with you guys," she told them, "I hated yesterday. I feel like we're a family so it's tough. I didn't know how to react."

Seeing Deena cry made Mike "sort of feel bad for my part in the situation" and made him realize she wasn't being malicious when she brought up the podcast. "I think it was a miscommunication," he said in a confessional, as the two were seen hugging, effectively putting an end to that beef.

With that, Jenni also pulled Deena aside to smooth things over as well.

"I felt terrible today. I hate fighting with you guys and I don't want anybody mad at me," Deena told Jenni. "Mike was mad at me over the podcast thing. I felt like I got put in a bad position because I should never have even f---ing reminded you about that."

"We're humans, we make mistakes, we have s--- judgment," Jenni told her, adding that she loved her and "could never be mad" at her. That's all Deena needed to hear, feeling like a weight had been lifted after speaking with them both.

When the two returned to the lunch table, another confrontation was going down -- as Angelina Pivarnick called out JWoww's fiancé, Zack Clayton Carpinello, for continuing to communicate and be friends with her ex, Chris. "I wanna know why Zack still wants to talk to Chris. Why does he still text Chris? It's f---ing bulls---," she said in a confessional, before asking Zack just that.

"Chris called me and he talked to me for a while, just about what he was feeling and I tried to help Chris through his emotions," Zack said, defending himself. "The thing is with Chris, I like Chris and I'll lend that ear to him for that and that's really all it was."

While Angelina said she does "wish him the best," she also made it clear she didn't want any of the cast speaking with him in the future. "How do you guys expect me to move forward if you're talking to him still? You know what I'm saying?" she said to them all.

Zack said he wasn't passing judgment on what went down between the exes, saying he didn't say "anything was wrong" or "anything was right" in the situation -- adding that he liked Chris, who simply "asked for my advice a couple times." He added, "It's not anything more than that at all."

After that conversation, that drama was also seemingly put to rest.

The only other behavior that got the spotlight this week was the perceived flirtation going on between Angelina and Vinny Guadagnino. Not only did Jenni think the two were going to "bang," but Mike also picked up on the "sexual tension" between them.

During the lunch, the conversation between the pair got a little spicy as both Angelina and Vinny joked about her WAP -- but Vin was quick to clarify his feelings for her ... or lack thereof ... in a confessional.

"I know everyone thinks that me and Angelina have all this sexual tension. It's just another word to say hate. I just hate her," he quipped.

Angelina, however, clearly saw things differently. In her own confessional she added, "The fact of the matter is, you're obsessed with the WAP. My f---ing vagina is amazing. It's beautiful from the outside to the inside, from the inside to the outside."