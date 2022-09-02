9 Celebs Who Have Refused To Promote Their Work

Getty

Just because the camera stops rolling on a film set doesn't mean the job of an actor is done. Once a project wraps, there's still months of promoting to do before the release is available to the public. But promotional efforts can be grueling and time consuming -- and some actors just straight up refuse to do it. While there can be valid reasons for skipping out on promoting a project, sometimes actors admit that they just don't want to do it.

Find out why these celebs didn’t promote their work…

Jonah Hill recently decided that he will no longer be promoting any of his future projects. He explained his decision in an open letter, where he credited working on his upcoming documentary, "Stutz," for helping him realize that public events have been detrimental to his health. The new film will explore Jonah’s long standing journey with therapy, anxiety and panic attacks.

"Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public-facing events…You won't see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film," Jonah wrote.

Filming James Cameron's "The Abyss" was a difficult process and star Ed Harris reportedly had such a difficult time, that he didn’t want to discuss the movie even after it was finished. Forty percent of the film's principal photography took place underwater and during filming, Ed allegedly almost drowned on several occasions. Ed once swore he would never discuss the film -- and he's held firm to his statement for the most part. Even now, he's only talked about the movie on a few occasions.

"Asking me how I was treated on ‘The Abyss’ is like asking a soldier how he was treated in Vietnam," Ed once said.

Shia LaBeouf exhibited some odd behavior while promoting "Nymphomaniac" and at one point, refused to answer questions and even completely walked away from a press conference. During the event, he was asked about the sex scenes in the film to which he replied, "When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea." He thanked the crowd and quickly exited the promotional event.

In 2004's "Hellboy," David Hyde Pierce voiced the role of Abe Sapien while the actual character was portrayed by contortionist Doug Jones. While the production team wanted to give Abe a familiar voice, David ended up being so impressed by Doug's performance that he reportedly refused to take credit for the role. David's name was removed from the film and he did not attend any press events. When it came time for the sequel, David decided to take a step back and let Doug voice his own character.

When it came time to promote "Kick-Ass 2," Jim Carrey decided to step away due to the film’s violent nature. He took to Twitter to explain that following the then-recent mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, he had a change of heart about the film's subject matter.

"I did Kickass a month b4 Sandy Hook and now in all good conscience I cannot support that level of violence…My apologies to others involve with the film. I am not ashamed of it but recent events have caused a change in my heart," Jim wrote.

"National Lampoon's Pledge This!" was one of Paris Hilton’s first feature films but when it came time for its release, it’s said she didn’t thoroughly promote it. She ended up getting sued by the movie's production company for ​​violating her contract by allegedly rejecting or ignoring requests to appear on talk shows and take part in other interviews to promote the movie. In the end, the judge ruled in Paris' favor, stating that it was the company's fault for creating "a wholly inadequate marketing plan."

Sean Connery may have played James Bond in seven "Bond" films but when it came time to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary, he wasn't interested. While other actors who took on the iconic role helped promote the "Bond 50" Blu-Ray DVD collection, Sean took a step back. According to reports, Sean was still upset about his pay in the original films and his treatment from producers Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman.

Bill Cosby wrote, produced and starred in "Leonard Part 6" but when he saw the final product, he wasn't happy. While he was reportedly contractually obligated to promote the film, Bill took things into his own hands and decided to bad-mouth the film. During his media appearances, he even advised fans not to see the flick. His tactics worked because the movie ended up being a total flop.

Christopher Lee was a big fan of "The Lord of the Rings" before joining the cast of the films but when it came to the final movie, he was a little disappointed. Despite filming for "Return Of The King," his scenes were cut. Christopher was so shocked that he decided against promoting the film at the premiere. He reportedly said during an interview that he didn't see "the point of going" when he wasn't included in the film.