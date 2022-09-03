These Celebs Admit They Had A Falling Out With Their Former BFFs

Getty

Best friends are supposed to be forever but, unfortunately, friendships don't always go according to plan. From dramatic betrayals to lifestyle changes, sometimes a friendship breakup is unavoidable. Even celebrity BFFs are subject to a falling out from time to time. And when those famous former friends suddenly stop hanging out, fans definitely have questions. While some high profile pals prefer to keep their friendship drama out of the spotlight, others have gotten honest about exactly why they said goodbye to their old sidekick.

Find out what happened between these former friends…

Kid Cudi and Kanye West were once close friends and collaborators but now Cudi says that it would "take a miracle" for the duo to reconcile. Over the years, the duo had their issues but seemed to always work things out. Things came to a head in 2022, when Kanye demanded Cudi cut ties with his friend Pete Davidson amid his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Cudi refused to end his friendship and Kanye cut him from his album. When things began to affect Cudi's mental health, he says he knew there was no mending the relationship.

"Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you're trending because somebody's talking some s--t about you? That s--t pissed me off. That he had the power to f--k with me that week. That he used his power to f--k with me. You f--king with my mental health now, bro. I'm not one of your kids. I'm not Kim. It doesn't matter if I'm friends with Pete or not. None of this s--t had anything to do with me...It’s gonna take a motherf--king miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon' have to become a monk," Cudi told Esquire .

Kim Kardashian and Larsa Pippen had been friends for over a decade before their falling out in 2020. While Kim hasn't spoken out about why the women unfollowed each other and haven’t been seen together, Larsa says it was because she got caught between Kim and her ex Kanye West.

"I don't even know what happened. I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person who was stuck in the middle. I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything and that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem and so whatever. That's kind of what happened," Larsa said on " Real Housewives of Miami ."

After meeting on the set of "Barney and Friends" when they were just kids, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez became inseparable. They both got their big breaks on Disney Channel and were often seen spending time together. They even starred in their own movie together. But shortly after, the duo began to drift apart and fans didn't see them with one another quite as much. Through the years, the two have exchanged pleasantries over social media but as of late, it seems like the former friends have totally cut ties. When Selena reached out to compliment Demi's first performance following her overdose, Demi seemed to be confused by it.

"When you grow up with somebody, you're always going to have love for them. But I'm not friends with her…I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best," Demi told Harper's Bazaar .

Former friends Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag famously had a falling out that was captured by cameras on "The Hills." Viewers watched as Heidi's then-boyfriend Spencer Pratt caused tension between the friends, with Lauren even accusing Spencer of starting a rumor that she had a sex tape. The women have not reconciled since their dramatic televised falling out and looking back, Heidi says she feels the whole thing was unnecessary.

"I'll always love Lauren, I appreciate everything she's done for me. I think that she never needed to do that. I always, she knows, was her best friend…I was there for her for everything and it didn't have to go that way," she said on the " Call Her Daddy " podcast.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship was highly documented on their reality shows but at some point in the early 2000s, the duo had a falling out. While it's not clear exactly what happened, Paris spoke out about it on one occasion, implying that Nicole had wronged her.

"It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends. Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it," Paris said in 2005.

Fortunately, the friends eventually reconciled and Nicole even attended Paris' wedding in 2022.

6. Will Ferrell & Adam McKay

Will Ferrell and Adam McKay have been friends and collaborators since the 1990s, but they unfortunately had a falling out in 2019. That year, they announced their business partnership through their production company, Gloria Sanchez Productions, was ending -- but said they would always be friends. It turns out that wasn't quite the case as Adam later revealed that they parted ways because of a casting decision. Adam says he made the decision to cast John C. Reilly in a series instead of Will and when he failed to tell Will, it caused a rift. Looking back, Adam says he wishes he had handled the situation differently.

"I f---ked up on how I handled that. [Ferrell] took it as a way deeper hurt than I ever imagined and I tried to reach out to him, and I reminded him of some slights that were thrown my way that were never apologized for…The whole time it was like I was saying it out loud, 'Let's not become an episode of 'Behind the Music.' Don't let it happen.' And it happened," Adam explained in a Vanity Fair interview.

Kylie Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods were inseparable before their falling out in 2019 when Jordyn found herself in a scandal involving Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Jordyn reportedly sat on Tristan's lap at a party while he was still dating Khloé. While Khloé has since forgiven Jordyn for her involvement, Kylie's relationship with Jordyn appears to have never recovered. Looking back, Kylie says she never saw their falling out coming and imagined being friends with Jordyn forever.