10 of the Longest Running Movie Franchises of All Time

Getty

You can definitely have a movie marathon with these film franchises!

When a movie is lucky enough to become a box office hit, it often inspires a second film -- and on occasion, another one after that. And sometimes, a movie is so good that the installments just keep coming with no definite end in sight! Franchises like James Bond and "Godzilla" have racked up dozens of films over the years and based on the enthusiastic response from fans, they are showing no signs of slowing down.

Find out which franchises have some of the most movies…

The "Star Trek" film franchise, based on the television series of the same name, has inspired 13 films. The first six films served as a continuation of the series while the seventh film helped transition the franchise to the cast of the "Next Generation" series. The most recent films in the franchise have taken the cast to an alternate timeline, which features a new cast playing younger versions of characters from the original series. The next "Star Trek" film is set to be released in 2023.

9. "The Ring" -- 13 films

"The Ring" was first introduced to audiences in 1995 and since then it has inspired 13 films in total. While eight of those are Japanese films, there have also been three English-language remakes and one Korean film remake. The story revolves around a cursed videotape and whoever watches it is destined to die seven days later, unless the tape is copied and shown to another person. The fourteenth film in the franchise, "Sadako DX," is set to be released in 2022.

8. "X-Men" -- 13 films

Over the course of the past 20 years, the "X-Men" franchise has had 13 films hit theaters. Although the group of superheroes first appeared in Marvel Comics, it is not officially considered a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. Instead, the characters have created their own franchise with movies following both the team as a whole as well as standalone films for characters like Deadpool and Wolverine. However, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Marvel regained the rights to "X-Men." And Marvel has dropped X-Men Easter eggs in the MCU series' "Ms. Marvel" and "She-Hulk" -- so hopefully fans will see an official X-Men introduction into the MCU sooner rather than later.

7. "The Mummy" -- 19 films

Since its debut in 1932, "The Mummy" franchise has released 19 films following a mummified ancient Egyptian priest who is accidentally resurrected -- and brings with him a powerful curse. Throughout its 90 years, the franchise has gone through four different reboots and remakes, most recently with a revival starring Tom Cruise in 2017. Unfortunately, the film wasn't a success at the box office and all plans for the Dark Universe portion of the franchise were called off.

6. James Bond -- 25 films

James Bond has become one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, spanning 25 movies between 1962 and 2021. Through the years, six different actors have taken on the role of secret agent 007 and the next installment of the films is set to introduce a new Bond. Even after 50 years, the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, so fans can expect more action-packed flicks starring James Bond.

5. "Zatoichi" -- 28 films

The "Zatoichi" franchise ran from 1962 to 2010, with Shintao Katsu starring as a blind masseuse and gambler with some serious skills as a swordsman. The films followed his various adventures, taking place during the mid-1800s in Japan. Following Shintao's passing in 1997, only two other films were made in 2003 and 2010, with no plans for any future films.

4. The Marvel Cinematic Universe -- 29 films

Since being acquired by Disney in 2009, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already expanded to 29 films between The Infinity Saga and The Multiverse Saga. While 29 films in 13 years may sound impressive, it doesn't even factor in the numerous television series that have been released. With quite a few Marvel films in the works, the franchise is on track to potentially become the largest movie franchise of all time.

3. "Carry On" -- 31 films

Between 1958 and 1992, the British comedy film franchise "Carry On" released a whopping 31 films following a group of recruits doing National Service. Almost the entire series was created over the course of 20 years, with just one film being added to the franchise in 1992 following a 14-year hiatus. Each film was a collaboration between producer Peter Rogers and director Gerald Thomas, with a regular ensemble of actors rotating between films. While things wrapped up in the early 90s, there are now plans for a reboo t that would push the franchise even further.

2. "Godzilla" -- 40 films

The first "Godzilla" film may have been released almost 70 years ago but the franchise is still going strong today. The fictional character made his debut in 1954 and the films quickly became classics, with numerous other movies released until 1975. The franchise took a hiatus for nearly a decade before kicking off a new era in 1984. In 1999, the Millennium era began, lasting only five years. After another decade of hiatus, the franchise was rebooted and now has plans to release a new film every two years.

1. "Otoko wa Tsurai yo" -- 50 films